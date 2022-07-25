Handball: Four in race for league title

Leaders Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Strathmore University, defending champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and Black Mamba remain unbeaten as the men’s Kenya Handball Federation National League takes shape.

KDF were forced to dig deep on Sunday to win against a much-improved Buccaneers 28-25 having trailed at the breather 12-13 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The results saw KDF dislodge Strathmore from the top of the standings with 12 points from six matches, the same as the students who were not in action, but have an inferior goal difference.

NCPB are third with 10 points from five matches, while Black Mamba complete the top four positions with 10 points from five matches, but with an inferior goal difference.

Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi said it will be a competitive season and will go down to who wants the title more.

“It’s not just about the teams that are unbeaten this far. Buccaneers are also proving to be a hard nut to crack and therefore it will be a tough season. But all along I have always championed for competitive leagues and I’m happy it’s happening now,” said Mwathi.

At the bottom end, Technical University of Kenya (TUK), Boomerang and Young City are winless from five, three and eight matches respectively.

In the women’s league, record holders Nairobi Water opened a four-point gap on their nearest rivals KDF after a hard fought 34-27 win against NCPB on Saturday.

Water have 12 points from six matches, while KDF have eight points from four matches and Cereals are third with eight points from five matches.

Nairobi Water captain Gladys Chillo acknowledged that Cereals gave them a run for their money on Saturday.

“We didn’t think they could come hard on us, but I guess we were wrong. Our speed is wanting and we hope to rectify it in the training," said Chilo.