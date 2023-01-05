Handball: Congolese club to tour Kenya for friendly matches

A handball team from the Democratic Republic of Congo will tour Kenya later this month for a series of friendly matches with top Kenya Handball Federation National League sides.

Men and women’s squads of Congolese handball team Police will tour the country to play friendly matches against Kenyan clubs, which are also getting ready to resume local league competitions, KHU Fixtures Secretary Charles Omondi has confirmed.

Local handball leagues took a break in November to allow teams to compete in the East and Central Africa Club Championship that ended in December in Zanzibar.

“We are making final preparations to have the teams here. They are competitive sides and I believe local teams will benefit from playing against them. In a way, it’s a perfect build up for the local clubs. Police have won multiple East and Central Africa titles and the clubs will definitely learn from them,” Omondi told Nation Sport on Thursday.

Nairobi Water successfully defended the women’s title in the regional championships, beating compatriots National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) 25-21 in the final match while NCPB bagged the men’s title after beating Ngome of Tanzania 28-14 in their last match of the championship played in round robin format.

When they arrive, Police are likely to play friendlies against General Service Unit, Kenya Defence Forces, Cereals and Nairobi Water.

Omondi also added that they are in contact with Jeshi La Kujenga Taifa of Tanzania with a view to having the team grace the KHF Super Cup in April.

The KHF Super Cup, to be played in April, will bring together the top six teams in men’s league at the completion of the regular season. The top four in the women’s league will compete in the women’s category.

“Slow but sure, we want to make the event to be international. And that’s why we have begun by inviting teams from the neighboring country,” said Omondi.

In the meantime, Dar es salam, Tanzania will host this year’s women’s youth and junior tournaments of the International Handball Federation (IHF) Trophy.

The event will serve as a qualification for the Continental Phase of the IHF Trophy Africa.

Kenya will be seeking to make amends after the men’s teams failed to sparkle during last year events that were staged in Nairobi.