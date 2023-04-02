Handball: Champions Nairobi Water finish season unbeaten

Cecilia Katheu Sunday scored a game high 10 goals as champions Nairobi Water defeated National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) 33-18 to finish the Kenya Handball Federation women’s National League unbeaten.

It is Water's ninth title in a row as they finished the season with 44 points from 22 matches at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Nairobi Water will now compete in the Super Cup Tournament next month alongside Kenya Defence Forces, Cereals and Kimilili Rangers who finished the league in the second, third and fourth positions in that order respectively.

Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng while lauding the players for winning the league unbeaten, said he needs to inject new blood in the team for transition.

“Our squad has been unchanged for a while now but as they say, you never change a winning team. Experience has on many occasions won the titles for us, but sometimes you need young and vibrant players. That said, we now look forward to the Super Cup and we hope to defend the title. It has been a great season,” said Ochieng.

Cereals coach Brian Mathew said they hope to make amends in the Super Cup.

“We have a good squad that is learning ropes and I believe our presence will begin to be felt in the upcoming season,” said Mathew