Handball: Cereals, Equity continue winning ways

Defending champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and newcomers Equity Bank Saturday won their respective matches in the ongoing Kenya Handball Federation men's National League at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Cereals and Equity wins saw them close in on leaders Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) who are not in action this weekend.

Cereals beat Young City 51-15 while the bankers overcame Kenyatta University 42-18.

Cereals and Equity are joint second on 16 points from eight matches although the bankers have inferior goal difference.

KDF lead the standings with 18 points from nine matches.

Cereals coach Brian Mathews said, "It is good that four teams are unbeaten and we wait to see who will crumble first. It was not a tough match but I'm happy we bagged the two points."

General Service Unit, who are inactive this weekend are fourth with 14 points from seven matches.

Equity Bank coach Peter Mwathi, who crossed over from Strathmore University early this year, said he is in the process of building a formidable team.

"Most of the players are part of the team that graduated from Strathmore University and therefore we know each other well. It's a different set up but we hope to have an impact in the first time of asking," said Mwathi, who is also the men's National team coach.

William Malui (7),Timothy Kirimi (7) and Morgan Simiyu (7) emerged top scorers for Cereals while Danstone Shamaka (3) and Dickson Manyange (3) top-scored for for Young City.

In other men's matches played at the same venue, Hunters, which is comprised of students from Highway Secondary School, shocked Spartan 35-34 to record their second win of the season.

The win saw Hunters move to 18th position with four points in 25-team league.

Hunters coach Edwin Kamalilo they were using the league as a build up to next year's School Games.

In the women's league, visiting Rangers begun their season on a high, posting two wins.

Rangers, who hail from Bungoma County beat Kenyatta University 30-22

before they defeated Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 33-13.