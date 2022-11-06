Handball: Boomerang edge JKUAT in nervy encounter

Right back Peter Owido Sunday returned from injury to inspire Boomerang to a slim 36-35 win over Jomo Kenyatta University Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in their Kenya Handball Federation men’s National League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

This was Owido's first match of the season after suffering an abdominal injury at the beginning of the season that locked him out of action.

The win still leaves Boomerang 17th on the standings with four points from 12 matches in the 19-team league.

Regular Boomerang player Kevin Manono said Owido's presence and calmness in the last two minutes of play won them the match.

“We expect to record more positive results going forward. Our position on the table is not good but we are optimistic of a better ending. The win has boosted our morale,” said Manono.

Robert Osano and Victor Moracha scored 10 and nine goals respectively for the winners while Lewis Maraga and Dolan Nimrod each scored nine goals each for the losers.

JKUAT had led 20-17 in the first half but poor decision making and poor ball handling skills at the eleventh hour proved costly.

In another match at the same venue, defending champions National Cereals and Produce Board opened a two-point gap at the top after a deserved 40-21 win over University of Eldoret Pippers.

NCPB have 24 points from 12 matches two ahead of their perennial rivals Kenya Defence Forces who were inactive over the weekend.

Silas Muhanji (6) and Nicholas Okore (6) top-scored for the winners while Daniel Ombasa (8) Nehemiah Kosgei (6) emerged top scorers for the students.

In the women’s league, Rangers extended their good run with two wins against Rising Stars 49-24 and Daystar University 54-13.

The Bungoma-based team had Saturday defeated Nairobi County Council Government 32-15 and New Hope 40-17.

The wins take them to fourth on the log with 16 points from 11 matches, two behind third-placed NCPB who were not in action over the weekend.

Rangers founder and National boys under -18 coach Gerald Juma said: "This is encouraging. We had four matches this weekend and we have won all them. The long journey from Western was not in vain.”