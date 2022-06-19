Handball: Black Mamba, NCPB and Water shine

Black Mamba saw off Buccaneers 20-19 during the men’s Kenya Handball Federation National League match at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

In the ow-scoring match, the teams tied 10-10 at the breather before Black Mamba forced a 15-14 slim lead in the second half.

Buccaneers didn’t lose sight of their opponents as Brandon Juma and Radzi Stower's double effort forced a 17-17 tie.

The Mambas then took charge and and held on to their one-goal advantage to win the match.

Martin Nguli emerged top scorer for the winners with five goals, while Juma bagged four for the losers.

In other men’s results, Kenya Defence Forces held their nerve to see off a stubborn Technical University of Kenya 34-33.

The teams had tied 17-17 at the breather, but it was the Forces side that had the final laugh.

Gideon Mulwa emerged top scorer for winners with 12 goals, while Brian Werangai netted 11 goals for the students.

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) humiliated Amazon 35-5 in the one sided women’s match.

Purity Nyawira (8) and Elizabeth Wangui (2) top scored for the winners and losers respectively.

NCPB team manager Edina Kasandi said they are in business of building a strong team that will challenge for the title.

Record champions Nairobi Water whitewashed National City Council Government (NCG) 53-9.

The Jack-Ochieng coached side overwhelmed the newcomers 28-1 heading into the break. NCCG managed to score only eight goals in the second half.

Brenda Musambai (8) and Mercy Katola and Cecilia Katheu both scored six goals each for the winners, while Dorine Cherotich (3) and Esther Nyambura (2) emerged top scorers for the losers.

Nairobi Water coach Ochieng said the more the goals, the merrier.