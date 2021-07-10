Gusii Stadium to get Sh96 million upgrade

A section of the main stand at Gusii Stadium on October 17, 2020.


Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Ayienda

What you need to know:

  • The 12,000 capacity facility has been closed several times from 2014 when the renovation works started.
  • This is after Governor James Ongwae assented a 12.5bn budget for the 2021/22 fiscal year on Saturday.

Kisii County will spend another Sh96m for upgrading the historic Gusii Stadium.

