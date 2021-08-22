GSU shoot down Gunners to move third

John Wante (left) of NCPB vies with Brian Juma of GSU

John Wante (left) of National Cereal and Produce Board vies with Brian Juma of General Service Unit during their Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium on July 24, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Phillip Eskei impressed for Gunners with 10 goals while Phillip Lutengea emerged top scorer for the GSU with as many goals
  • In other matches played at the same venue, Buccaneers recovered from Saturday's defeat at the hands of Technical University of Kenya 29-31, to beat Inspired 32-28
  • In the only women's match of the day, NCPB were awarded two points after JKUAT failed to honour the match

General Service Unit (GSU) men's team Sunday defeated Gunners 37-21 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi to move third on Kenya Handball Federation National League standings. 

