GSU shoot down Gunners to move third

General Service Unit (GSU) men's team Sunday defeated Gunners 37-21 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi to move third on Kenya Handball Federation National League standings.

GSU, who dislodged Kenya Defence Forces who were not in acton over the weekend from third spot, have 16 points from nine matches.

The paramilitary side, who have been on rise this season are two points behind unbeaten and second-placed Strathmore University. Leaders National Cereals and Produce Board have 20 points from 11 matches.

Phillip Eskei impressed for Gunners with 10 goals while Phillip Lutengea emerged top scorer for the GSU with as many goals.

GSU coach Collins Osokaese noted his team is improving with every match.

"We still have 10 matches to the end of the season. While we really can't dictate how the results will pan out, one thing is for sure, that we are determined to finish in the top five. The league is competitive and that give us the morale to go for the positive results," said Osokaese.

In other matches played at the same venue, Buccaneers recovered from Saturday's defeat at the hands of Technical University of Kenya 29-31, to beat Inspired 32-28.

Radzi Stower scored seven goals for Buccaneers, while Amos Okwako emerged top scorer for Inspired with nine goals.

Thika edged Generation 47-42 as Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) were awarded a walkover after their opponents Vickers failed to show up.

In the only women's match of the day, NCPB were awarded two points after JKUAT failed to honour the match.