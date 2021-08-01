GSU, Rangers taste defeat in handball league

Action between Kenya Defence Forces and General Service Unit during their Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium on August 1, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • GSU lost 32-22 to former champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) while Inspired beat visiting Rangers 30-27
  • GSU coach Collins Osokaese conceded his team made a lot of mistakes hence the loss
  • EExperienced KDF player Musa Munyasia noted they were the hungrier of the two sides

General Service Unit (GSU) and Rangers men's teams Sunday recorded their first losses of the season in the ongoing Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League at Nyayo National Stadium handball court in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.