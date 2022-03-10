GSU handball team fired up for Super Cup

John Wante (left) of NCPB vies with Brian Juma of GSU

John Wante (left) of National Cereal and Produce Board vies with Brian Juma of General Service Unit during their Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium on July 24, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Super Cup features the top six men’s  and top four women’s teams at the end of the regular season
  • In the men's category, the six teams have been grouped into two pools with the top two sides proceeding to the semi-finals
  • The paramilitary side will play Strathmore on Sunday and Chege is optimistic of a good match


General Service Unit (GSU) men’s handball team are gearing up for this weekend’s Kenya Handball Federation Super Cup at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

