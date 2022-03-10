GSU handball team fired up for Super Cup

General Service Unit (GSU) men’s handball team are gearing up for this weekend’s Kenya Handball Federation Super Cup at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Super Cup features the top six men’s and top four women’s teams at the end of the regular season last year.

GSU, who were making their second appearance in the league last year, edged out former champions Kenya Defence Forces to place fourth as the soldiers settled fifth while Kenyatta University completed the top six positions.

National Cereals and Produce Board, Strathmore University and Black Mamba finished in the first, second and third positions respectively.

In the men's category, the six teams have been grouped into two pools with the top two sides proceeding to the semi-finals.

Pool ‘A’ has KDF, Cereals and Mamba while Strathmore, KU and GSU are in Pool ‘B’.

GSU captain Raphael Chege said their squad is intact and eager to ruffle feathers in the competition that will run for three-weeks.

“We want to be among the finalists. We have moved our training to Nyayo National Stadium and this shows our seriousness to go for the title. I’m aware our pool has been termed as fair but I believe these are tough teams which made the cut for the Super Cup on merit and are no pushovers,” said Chege.

The paramilitary side will play Strathmore on Sunday and Chege is optimistic of a good match.

“Our performance at the Super Cup will give us a direction ahead of the new season scheduled to kick off next month,” he added.