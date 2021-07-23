GSU face tricky NCPB test

  • GSU, who made their league debut in 2019, are ranked third with 10 points from five matches, while NCPB are placed fourth with eight points from four matches
  • Chege admitted that it will be a tough match considering their opponents' status but he is hoping for a good show
  • NCPB will then battle Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Sunday

General Service Unit (GSU) men's team captain Raphael Chege has predicted a tough encounter against champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in their Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

