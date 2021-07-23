GSU face tricky NCPB test

General Service Unit (GSU) men's team captain Raphael Chege has predicted a tough encounter against champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in their Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams are unbeaten heading into the match.

GSU, who made their league debut in 2019, are ranked third with 10 points from five matches, while NCPB are placed fourth with eight points from four matches.

Chege admitted that it will be a tough match considering their opponents' status but he is hoping for a good show.

"This is our second year in the league and so far so good. The thought of playing the champions comes with its weight and expectations. Inexperience might haunt us, but the players are ready," stated Chege.

NCPB will then battle Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Sunday.

League leaders Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will line up against seventh-placed Kenyatta University while winless JKUAT will be seeking their first win of the season against Technical University of Kenya (TUK) in an all-varsity showdown.

JKUAT are pegged bottom after three matches, while TUK occupy 12th position with two points from four matches.

In the women's matches, JKUAT will start their league campaign against Nanyuki who shocked NCPB last weekend with a 27-26 win.

Nanyuki are second on the table with four points from three matches, two behind back-to-back champions Nairobi Water.

Nanyuki coach Fredrick Otieno said they will pick from where they left last weekend.

"We are taking one match at a time, but with our current position on the standings, we are eager for more positive results," said Otieno.