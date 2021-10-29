Group comes to rescue of sports legends

Irked by the suffering of retired coaches and athletes, a group of athletics stakeholders has taken to social media to assist the legends.

Disturbed by the news that legendary Kenyan sprinter John Anzrah recently suffered a stroke and is battling to regain full health, the group, under the banner “Sports Plus Agenda” has taken to WhatsApp to raise funds for Anzrah’s medication.

The group — administered by veteran athletes Meshack Sang, Frank Kosgei, Belal Mansoor Ali, among others — also recently mobiliSed funds to mow the grass at Eldoret’s Kip Keino Stadium to allow track and field athletes resume training at the facility that’s been undergoing renovation for ages.

Many are suffering

Anzrah on Thursday acknowledged the gesture, saying it wasn’t about him alone but also about veterans across the sporting disciplines who need support in their advanced ages.

“Indeed I suffered a stroke but I’m recovering well and I’m on medication,” Anzrah, a former national 400 metres champion and national coach, said. “The issue of legends should be looked into because many across the sports disciplines are suffering.”