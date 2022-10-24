Grand Nairobi Bike race returns, gets Sh20m boost

The Grand Nairobi Bike race returns this year after a two-year hiatus, organisers announced Monday.

But it will now be referred to as the Jubilee Live Free Race after the insurance company pumped Sh20 million towards the event.

Jubilee Insurance Company Limited has partnered with Exigent Limited to hold the race on November 20.

Its route include Uhuru highway, Lang’ata road and parts of Upper Hill and Haile Selassie roads with at least 1000 bikers expected to compete.

The inaugural edition was held on December 1, 2019 and 400 bikers.

Race director Loise Wachira said they expect participants from across the East Africa region.

She said the registration will take place for three weeks starting on Monday virtually at www.grandnairobibikerace.co.ke.

There will be five categories-family fun race, kids, physically challenged, black mamba and the main race.

Jubilee Insurance Company Limited Chief Executive Officer Dr Julius Kipng'etich (right) and Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication Caroline Ndung'u present the dummy cheque of Sh20 million to Exigent Limited's Loise Wachira (left), cyclists Cate Kariuki and Brian Tabbs during the launch of the Grand Nairobi Bike race at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on October 24, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Participants in the kids, physically challenged and black mamba categories will register with Sh250 each. In the main race and family categories each person pays Sh1000 and Sh500 respectively.

“Given that it is a city race, we hope to make cycling space very safe for all participants. Participants must have a helmet and reflector,” said Wachira.

She spoke Monday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) during the launch of the race’s return and the handover of the Sh20 million dummy cheque by Jubilee Insurance Company Limited to the race’s organisers.

The prize kitty is Sh1.2 million with the top 10 finishers in every category targeted.

Jubilee Insurance Company Limited Chief Executive Officer, Dr Julius Kipng'etich explained that half of the Sh20 million will be in cash, while the other half will be in partnership activation during the race.

He challenged the Kenya Cycling Federation to look for ways of making the race a nationwide event.