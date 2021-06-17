Government now defers sports activities in western Kenya

Clubs competing in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League have been left in limbo yet again in the wake of last evening's announcement by the government to indefinitely suspend sporting activities in the Western part of the country.

The announcement by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe was attributed to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to Kagwe, the infection rate in the region indicates 21 per cent of the people tested return a positive result.

The affected counties are Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Trans nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homabay, and Migori.

"In order to break the cycle of infections all public gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature are prohibited including house parties and sporting activities,” said Kagwe.

Four top-flight clubs namely Kakamega Homeboyz, Nzoia United, Vihiga United, and Western Stima are based in these counties and play their home league matches at the Sudi, Bukhungu, and Moi Stadia in Bungoma, Kakamega, and Kisumu, respectively.

The new Covid-19 containment measures disrupted Bandari's travel plans.

The Coastal team was headed to Kakamega to face Vihiga United in a league match on Sunday.

National Super League clubs Soy United, Kisumu Hot Stars, Vihiga Bullets, Shabana, Kisumu All Stars, and Gusii United are based in this areas, which have now been classified as the red-zone by the government.

This is the third time in the past 18 months that the government's stringent measures on Covid-19 are affecting the sports calendar. The sports calendar was suspended in March last year, and earlier this year.