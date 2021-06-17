Government now defers sports activities in western Kenya

Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder Robert Arot vies with Posta Rangers defender Elvis Osok

Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder Robert Arot (left) vies with Posta Rangers defender Elvis Osok during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on May 28, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

  • The announcement by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe was attributed to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

Clubs competing in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League have been left in limbo yet again in the wake of last evening's announcement by the government to indefinitely suspend sporting activities in the Western part of the country.

