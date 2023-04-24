Government keen on developing sporting talent: Namwamba

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has underscored the government’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent.

Speaking Monday while presiding over the opening ceremony of the eighth edition of Kenya Youth Inter-County Sports Association (KYISA) Games at Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka Nithi County, Namwamba said his ministry is committed to promoting sports at the grassroots in collaboration with the counties.

Namwamba said the government would step in and install 20,000 seats at the nearly constructed Kirubia Stadium, and construct a presidential pavilion and a lounge.

“I thank the county governments for investing in KYISA games which target players leaving secondary school,” Namwamba said.

He said state-run Talanta Hela talent development programme which will be launched soon will turn talents into a source of livelihood for players.

He said the best talents in KYISA games will be invited to a national talent camp at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Governor Muthomi Njuki welcomed the players to the county and urged them to visit various tourism sites in the region such as Mt Kenya National Park and Meru National Park once they are done with the games. The tournament brings together teams from more than 30 counties and will feature football, volleyball and basketball competitions.

He noted that the county has great potential in sports both as a source of top talent, and as location for high altitude training camp.