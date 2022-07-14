Government announces full resumption of school games

Barely three weeks after the government started partial resumption of co-curricular activities in primary and secondary schools, Ministry of Education Wednesday announced full commencement of sporting activities at the two levels.

According to a letter from Ministry of Education that was copied to all regional, county and sub-county education directors, second term games will be held in September.

“In term two, 2022 primary and secondary school sports will be activated as well as music while the Kenya science and engineering fair and drama competitions will be held in Term One 2023.

"Schools are therefore advised to start training their teams in preparation for the National championships and other regional and international competitions,” read part of the statement signed by Principal Secretary in Ministry of Education Julius Jwan.

The games were put on hold in March 2020 after the first case of coronavirus was reported in the country.

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday released a calendar for Kenya Secondary Schools Term Two Games co-curricular activities for Basic Education Institutions.

The Term Two Games feature football, volleyball, netball, basketball, hockey, handball, rugby, swimming and racquet games.

The calendar features both Primary and Secondary school games as well as those of Special Needs Education (SNE) ball games, Kenya Music Festivals and Federation of East Africa Schools Sports Association Championships (FEASSSC).

The National Secondary Schools Games have been planned for September 8-13 in Nakuru County while Machakos County will stage National Primary School Games on September 8-13.

SNE Primary School Ball Games will be staged at Hill School Primary in Uasin Gishu County on September 8-12 while SNE Secondary Games will be staged at the same venue on the same dates.

Maseno University in Kisumu County will host the Music festivals on September 16-23 while Arusha will host FEASSSC on September 15-23.