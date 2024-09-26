Good news for sports productions as MultiChoice opens doors

Kenyan film and sports producers will continue to benefit from training programmes rolled out by MultiChoice Kenya with the organisation’s top executive announcing that they are keen on having the Kenyan Premier League back on their menu.

Nzola Miranda, MultiChoice Kenya’s Managing Director, was at the Paris Olympics last month engaging with African athletes and officials and promising MultiChoice’s continued support for African sports broadcasts.

“It was my first Olympics, and the most captivating moment was the opening ceremony which was quite different, appreciating the architecture and culture of Paris. Paris is a museum it was good to showcase to the world what the ‘city of love’ is all about,” Miranda told Nation Sport in an exclusive interview.

“From a sports perspective, of course, I loved the Kenyan medals! I was expecting a gold medal in the 100 metres through Omanyala, but Kenya was number one in Africa, and I’m very happy to see Kenya represent the continent this well.

Kenya topped Africa on the Olympic medals table with 11 medals, four of them gold from Beatrice Chebet (5,000m, 10,000m), Faith Kipyegon (1,500m) and Emmanuel Wanyonyi (800m).

“As MultiChoice, we were happy to showcase nine dedicated Olympic channels, 24/7, and we received very good feedback from the Olympic Games and also the Paralympic Games for which we equally had multiple scree, dedicated coverage on SuperSport.”

Miranda is excited at the sports calendar in store, especially after the resumption of the European football leagues after another successful European football championships. He also sees a rich African sport offering this season and remains optimistic that the Kenyan Premier League will once again be on the SuperSport menu.

“We cover a lot of African leagues, from the Ethiopian Premier League, South African Premier League, Zambian Premier League… we have covered the Kenyan Premier League before and we are always open to come back to our platform.

“Sports is our home and that’s where we invest most. We also look forward to the Youth Olympic Games in 2026 in Senegal – for the first time in Africa - and all other top competitions African competitions.”

Besides sports, MultiChoice Kenya hosts one of the three film academies – the MultiChoice Talent Factory – where each year around 20 students enjoy fully-paid training from Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia and Kenya.