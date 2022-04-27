Golfers Alikula, Wario keen to impress on Deaflympics debut in Brazil

Little-known Gilbert Alikula and Adan Wario know too well that opting to transition from caddies to golfers is one of the best decisions they have ever made in life.

This is because it is only a matter of days before they enter history books by representing Kenya at the delayed 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil.

Top Deaf golfer Isaac Makokha will be the country’s other representative at the global championships set for May 1 to 15.

He will be making his second appearance at the prestigious competition after his 2017 debut in Samsun, Turkey, where he emerged fifth.

While it is an intimidating task to carry the country’s hopes at a big stage like the Deaflympics, Wario, 41, and Alikula, 38, are over the moon and can’t wait to make their first stroke in Brazil.

The broad smiles they wear in training at the Muthaiga Golf Club and in camp at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi tells it all. “It (qualifying for the Deaflympics) is a blessing from God,” said an Alikula.

“I am so elated to be going to Brazil. When I decided to drop being a caddie and start playing, I did not expect that this (competing at the Deaflympics) would be the result.”

Wario said: “I know it is a difficult task but that does not stop me from being happy. Everyone yearns for the opportunity to compete at the Deaflympics, so I feel very lucky. I am very happy.”

The trio bagged tickets to the competition by virtue of being handicap 10 and below. Makokha, the Kenya Amateur Match Play golf champion plays off handicap 0.8, while Alikula and Wario are handicap 2.5 and 7.5 respectively.

“…The exposure is different for Alikula and Wario. They have not played competitively before but they have trained well and I am hoping to see them at least get to the last 16 round,” said coach Wang’ombe of the former caddies at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Alikula said he opted to transition from a caddie to a golfer because "I saw an opportunity to develop my skills."

He first came to know about golf sometime in 1990 thanks to his father who was an official at the Eldoret Golf Club. But it is in 2016 that he became a caddie at Muthaiga Golf Club after being introduced by an Asian friend.

For Wario, he was a caddie at Eldoret Golf Club and started playing golf in 2014.

According to their coach Vincent Wang’ombe, they have made tremendous improvement in their skills, thanks to the four weeks they have been in training, thus he expects a good performance from them in Brazil.

Wang’ombe, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Open Golf Limited,has tipped Makokha to bag a gold medal in the championships, owing to the vast experience he has gained over time.

“The one player who has had a lot of exposure on both stroke and match play is Isaac…For him we are going for Gold,” said coach Wang’ombe.

Makokha who comes from a golf family, echoed coach Wang'ombe's sentiments.

"The only focus is to have a medal and going by my training session, I believe it is something I am capable of doing," he said.