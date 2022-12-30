Gohil, Nyaruai regain national chess titles

Mehul Gohil and Joyce Nyaruai Friday reclaimed their Kenya National Chess Championship (KNCC) Open Section and Ladies Section titles respectively.

Just as many had predicted on Thursday evening, the Open Section’s winner of the competition held at Charter Hall in Nairobi was decided in a play-off.

Gohil, the 2014 and 2019 champion, outwitted the impressive Hugh Misiko in the final play-off - Armageddon after they drew 1-1 in both rapid and blitz play-offs.

The two players had tied at the top on eight points after nine rounds.

Gohi’s hard-fought win was a sweet one since he lost to Misiko in the fifth round of the competition, which is one of those used to select the 2023 national team.

Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Joyce Nyaruai defeated former champion, and WCM Lucy Wanjiru to top the Ladies Section with eight points and reclaim title she won in 2017.

For their triumphs, Mehul drove home with a brand new Mazda Demio car for the second time in three years, while Nyaruai pocked Sh100,000.

“This was very tough, basically it was like a penalty kick and I am happy to have won. To become the best in chess takes years of practice and love for the game, so winning the car is a validation to the hard work,” said Gohil.

He said since he uses the 2019 car for his own movement, he is considering turning the second one into a taxi.

Misiko said he never expected to reach the competition’s final.

“I just came to play chess and enjoy but not to win the car. I did not expect to go to the finals and since this performance has motivated me to work hard, next year I must win with maximum points,” said the Eldoret-based businessman and chess coach.

The competition was extremely tough. If you remember, I had a rough start by registering two draws in my first two matches. In my mind at that time, my campaign was over but the other players also stumbled and I was able to pick up," Ladies champion Nyaruai said.

The Open Section winner gets a bigger prize since it is the toughest category, and open to both male and female players. The Ladies Section is strictly for female players.

Gohil, the second finest chess player in the country with a rating of 2012, defeated the 2021 champion Martin Njoroge (1973) in round nine to force play-offs.

That match was a repeat of the 2021 final, where Njoroge carried the day in blitz play-off after the rapid play-off failed to produce a winner. Then, Gohil and Njoroge had tied on eight points from nine rounds.

Misiko defeated Olympiad Ricky Sang in a tough round nine match.

Candidate Master (CM) Ben Nguku defeated Brian Kadenge to finish third with 7.5 points, while Njoroge, Matthew Kamau, Caleb Miran, Joseph Methu and Jackson Kamau all ended with seven points each, but different tie-breakers.

Top seed CM Ben Magana finished 45th with 5.5 points.

Having defeated Glenda Madelta (1565) in round eight on Thursday evening, Nyaruai needed only a draw in round nine against Wanjiru (1454) to bag her second national title.

She led with seven points, while Madelta followed with 6.5 points.

On Friday, Madelta defeated Jully Mutisya (1460) to finish runners-up with 7.5 points.