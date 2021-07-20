Give committee on gender welfare more time, CS Amina told

The Women in Sports caucus has urged Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to extend the period given to the newly formed ministerial committee on gender welfare in sports.

Amina early this month put in place a nine-member committee that was mandated with conducting an urgent analysis of women’s inclusion in teams and management of federations, existing challenges and opportunities for corrective improvement.

The CS gave them a time span of 30 days effective July 10.

Amina said she was saddened by information in the public domain concerning the indecent treatment of women in sports, especially in basketball.

Speaking Tuesday during the press conference at Kivi hotel in Nairobi, former Kenya Ladies Golf chair June Waweru decried that the 30 days given to the committee will not be enough to exhaust the objectives.

“We sincerely thank the Cabinet Secretary for the bold move taken towards dealing with the welfare of the female athletes in the country and passionately becoming the voice for gender equality in Kenya’s sport. We fully support the appointed committee and we request the CS to extend the time for this committee for a further 60 days in order to reach various athletes and make known their grievances,” said Waweru.

Waweru at the same time requested the CS to set aside an office in her ministry where the athletes can easily access to share their grievances in time.

Kenya Volleyball Federation Gender Vice Chairperson Mududa Waweru acknowledged that having more seminars and training workshops for athletes will be a good platform for them to share their experiences.

“Unfortunately, in our line of duty, we have also encountered such barriers that hinder the female sports personality to fully express their potential in sports. The workshops will help them know that it’s their talent that has put them there and not what they have to give in return,” noted Mududa.

Kenya Basketball Federation women’s Commission Publicity and Marketing, Pamela Sinda challenged the athletes to share their ordeals.