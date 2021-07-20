Give committee on gender welfare more time, CS Amina told

Amina Mohamed

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed addresses the media after inspecting the ongoing laying of the synthetic track, part of the World Under 20 legacy project initiatives, at Kenyatta University on July 15, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Basketball Federation women’s Commission Publicity and Marketing, Pamela Sinda challenged the athletes to share their ordeals.  
  • The  Committee members on Gender Welfare in Sports are Catherine Ndereba – Chairperson, Rose Wasike (Committee Administrator), Dr. Kizzie Shako (Secretary), Hibo Hussein (Joint Secretary), Prof. Paul Ochieng, Catherine Mabwi, Ibrahim Hussein, Linda Ndiwa and Ted Kwaka.

The Women in Sports caucus has urged Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to extend the period given to the newly formed ministerial committee on gender welfare in sports.

Related

More from Sports

  1. Tusker held by Mathare, miss chance to go nine points clear

  2. Cecafa U-23: Kenya face S.Sudan, eye last four slot

  3. Give committee on gender welfare more time, CS Amina told

  4. Kihanya impresses at Muthaiga club junior tourney

  5. Muguna pens emotional farewell message to Gor Mahia

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.