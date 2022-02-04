Githinji, Nicole maintain lead in Chess Olympiad qualifiers

Former Chess Kenya president Githinji Hinga and little-known Albright Nicole Friday remained on course to clinching tickets to the 2022 World Chess Olympiad in Moscow, Russia.

The third and final phase of Team Kenya’s selection for the 44th Olympiad primed for July 26 to August 8 is taking place at KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka in Nairobi.

Only the top five players in every category of the qualifiers ending Sunday will feature in the global championships.

Competing in the open section, Githinji of Deadly Bishops Chess Club remained in the lead after seven rounds with five points, despite losing to Ben Nguku of KCB Chess Club.

It was Githinji’s second loss in the final phase of the qualifiers. Last weekend, the former Chess Kenya president lost to Robert Macligeyo of Lighthouse Chess Club.

To lead in the race to Moscow, Githinji beat James Kabui (Anchors Chess Club), Milton Kihara (JKUAT), Isaac Mukoko (Deadly Bishops Chess Club), Lenny Mataiga (Trojan Warriors Chess Club) and Martin Njoroge (KCB Chess Club).

Nguku and Candidate Master Ben Magana have also amassed five points but an inferior tie-breaker sees them lie second and third respectively.

Kenya’s top seed Njoroge revived his hopes of qualifying for the Olympiad with a victory over James Kabui of Anchor Chess Club. He is ranked eighth with 2.5 points. Last weekend’s rounds were tough for Njoroge as he lost three and drew and won one each.

The Kenya National Chess Champion then blamed his poor performance on “lack of motivation.”

Nicole also remained at the summit in the ladies section with five points despite being outsmarted by Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Joyce Nyaruai.