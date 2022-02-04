Githinji, Nicole maintain lead in Chess Olympiad qualifiers

Githinji Hinga

Githinji Hinga in action in a past chess competition.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The third and final phase of Team Kenya’s selection for the 44th Olympiad primed for July 26 to August 8 is taking place at KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka in Nairobi
  • Nguku and Candidate Master Ben Magana have also amassed five points but an inferior tie-breaker sees them lie second and third respectively
  • Nicole also remained at the summit in the ladies section with five points despite being outsmarted by Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Joyce Nyaruai


Former Chess Kenya president Githinji Hinga and little-known Albright Nicole Friday remained on course to clinching tickets to the 2022 World Chess Olympiad in Moscow, Russia.

