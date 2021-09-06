Githinji Hinga stars at Nairobi Over the Board chess championships

Lucy Wanjiru

National champion Lucy Wanjiru in action during the Nairobi Over the Board chess championships at Sarit Centre on September 5, 2021.

By  Nation Reporter

Githinji Hinga won the Open category of the Nairobi Over the Board (OTB) chess championships at Sarit Centre on Sunday.

