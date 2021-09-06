Githinji Hinga stars at Nairobi Over the Board chess championships

Githinji Hinga won the Open category of the Nairobi Over the Board (OTB) chess championships at Sarit Centre on Sunday.

Hinga collected five points to tie with KCB’s Martin Njoroge and shared the Sh60,000 prize fund during the Odibet-sponsored event.

The ladies category was won by Gloria Jumba, also from KCB, after she collected maximum points. She pocketed the Sh20,000 prize money.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student Triza Murithi finished second and took home Sh.10,000.

The biggest surprise in the ladies categories was national under-10 champion Elizabeth Casiddy who finished an impressive fourth, just behind national champion Lucy Wanjiru who finished third.

A total of 262 players took part in the event which was divided into three categories, open, ladies and junior category.

Results for junior category

Under 18&16 Boys Winners

1. Mutuma Kinoti - 5 pts

2. Isaiah Oluoch - 5 Pts

3. Ivan Wata Vidija - 4.5 Pts

3. Dutt Dakshesh - 4.5 Pts

Under 18&16 girls’ winners

1. Amy Mumo - 2 Pts

2. Jewel Wakio - 2 Pts

3. Melly Moraa - 1.5 Pts

Under 14&12 Boys’ Winners

1. Sanagavarapu Taran - 5 Pts

1. Munyao Ray - 5 Pts

1. Oloka Sean - 5 Pts

1. Marshall Mwangi - 5 Pts

Under 14&12 Girls Winners

1. Wadoi Melisa - 4 Pts

1. Nissi Kerandi - 4 Pts

1. Grace Lilly - 4 Pts

Under 10&8 Boys Winners

1. Eli Osidiana - 5 Pts

2. Curtis Reuben - 5 Pts

3. Maxwell Njue - 4 Pts

Under 10&8 Girls Winners

1. Abigael Obonyo - 5 Pts

2. Nashipae Bella - 5 Pts