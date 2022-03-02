German handball instructor to train local coaches

German handball coaching instructor Martin Berger is in the country for a series of coaching workshops.

Berger, who founded the "Handball knows no borders" initiative and previously worked for Bundesliga men sides Fuchse Berlin and HV Berlin in the German national leagues, will conduct the coaching classes in Nairobi and Kisumu counties.

Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) Fixture Secretary Charles Omondi also revealed that another coaching course is set for next week under Hungarian and International Handball Federation (IHF) instructor Zoltan Marczinka.

"We hope our coaches will tap into the wealth of knowledge from these two high ranked IHF instructors. Unfortunately, we only have one IHF level A instructor in the country-Grace Madegwa and I hope we get more," said Omondi.

"While Berger's course was on short notice, I am happy that various coaches have turned out for classes. As for the Hungarian, it will be a regional course and participants from Uganda, Tanzania as well as Rwanda and Ethiopia have confirmed participation," Omondi added.

Kenya men and women's team’s coaches Peter Mwathi and Jack Ochieng are some of the coaches undergoing the training at the Strathmore University grounds in Nairobi.

Others are National Cereals and Produce Board team manager and coach Paul Pudo and Dunston Eshikumo, as well as Nairobi Water women's team assistant tactician Theodosia Sangoro.

Omondi at the same time revealed that plans are taking shape for the country to host the Zonal IHF Trophy Tournament in July.

Kenya will stage the U-20 and U-17 tourneys from July 24-30 at a yet to be decided venue in Nairobi.