German handball instructor to train local coaches

Jack Ochieng

Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng (centre) reacts during their Kenya Handball Federation National League match against Nanyuki on November 21, 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya men and women's team’s coaches Peter Mwathi and Jack Ochieng are some of the coaches undergoing the training at the Strathmore University grounds in Nairobi.
  • Others are National Cereals and Produce Board team manager and coach Paul Pudo and Dunston Eshikumo, as well as Nairobi Water women's team assistant tactician Theodosia Sangoro.

German handball coaching instructor Martin Berger is in the country for a series of coaching workshops.

