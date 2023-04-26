Gati, Cherotich set to light up Schools Games in Eldoret

National Under-20 10,000m race walk record holder Margaret Gati and Maureen Cherotich will be the attractions on the final day of the athletics programme Thursday morning in the Secondary Schools Term One National Games in Eldoret.

Gati race walked for Kenya at the 2021 World Junior Championships in Nairobi and 2022 event in Cali, Colombia. She will be the favourite in the girls’ 10,000m race walk at 11am after annihilating the field at the Rift Valley Region Games early this month.

“After winning the regional games two weeks ago, I went back to training to be able to improve my endurance. I know it will be a tough challenge but I’m equal to the task,” said Gati, a Form three student at Cheptonon High School in Nandi County.

Her target is to win her specialty and also seal a double with the East Africa Secondary School Games title in Huye, Rwanda in August.

“Winning helps improve my confidence and I hope I succeed so that it helps build my profile and I get more opportunities,” she added.

Maureen Cherotich, who finished in seventh position at the World Under-20 Championships last year in Cali, will also be in action in the 5,000m and 10,000 races.

The Form three student at Kalyet High School in Kericho County also competed at the 2021 and 2022 editions of the World Under-20 Championships.

In Wednesday’s athletics results, Mathew Kipkosgei and Ann Naenkop were crowned the winners of the boys’ and girls’ 3,000m steeplechase races at the University of Eldoret.

Kipkosgei, a form four student at St Francis Kimuron High School in Elgeyo Marakwet County, took control of the race early on before crossing the finish line in 9:01.9.

Ezekiel Ruto came in second place timing 9:24.1, while Yonah Kimtai settled for third place after timing 9:54.5.

“When competing at the nationals, you never know who you will meet and I had to run a tactical race. I’m glad that I won despite the muddy field, but I just wanted to make the team for the regional games in Rwanda,” said Kipkosgei.

He said he draws his inspiration from his father Mathew Kosgei, a former athlete.

“I have always written his name on my vest and my target is to fill the gap of world beaters like Ezekiel Kemboi among others who have retired,” he added, thanking his principal Boniface Kunusu for the support.

In the girls’ race, Ann Naenkop from Kiambogo Secondary School from Nakuru County won in 11:18.0 ahead of Sharon Chepkirui from Kiptere Secondary School in Kericho, who clocked 11:26.7, while Vivian Chepchumba was third in 11:31.2.