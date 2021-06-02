Froome struggling but determined two years on from Dauphine crash

Team Israel Start Up Nation's Christopher Froome of Great Britain competes during the fourth stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, a 16km time trial between Firmigny and Roche-la-Moliere on June 2, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Alain Jocard | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Froome won the Tour four times in five years from 2013 and has claimed victory in the Giro d'Italia once and the Vuelta a Espana twice.
  • "It's tough getting kicked every time I'm trying to be up there, but I just have to have hope in the process and believe that all that's going to put me in the right direction for the big races later."

Roche-la-Molière, France 

