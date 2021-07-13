Four Olympic contractors held in Tokyo over cocaine

Policemen walk past one of the entrances to the Olympic Village in Tokyo on July 13, 2021, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which begin on July 23.
 

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • They are subject to strict rules including limits on their movement that are intended to prevent the spread of the virus.
  • Tokyo is currently under a virus state of emergency, with bars and restaurants banned from selling alcohol and required to close by 8pm.

Tokyo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.