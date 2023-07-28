Four more teams join as handball league season kicks off

Four new teams will be seeking to make their mark when the new Kenya Handball Federation men's National League kicks off on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Daystar University, Waterbuck, Hunters and Wakanda have joined the league that gets underway on Saturday

Wakanda, as the Kimilili Boys Secondary School's handball team from Bungoma County is fondly known, will be out to gain experience after they were eliminated in the Western Region Secondary School Term One Games by Musingu Boys High School early this year.

Wakanda coach Fernwick Opicho said the exposure will give them an upper hand in next year's school games.

"We have a good squad but silly mistakes cost us a place at the nationals. My players are students but that will not stop us from competing for the title. I know this is totally a different level but we are happy and excited about the development and we will be keen to give our all so that our presence can be felt," said Opicho.

Wakanda will get their title campaign underway on Saturday with fixtures against General Service Unit (GSU) and National Youth Service (NYS) who are making a return to the league.

Daystar University coach Martin Kamau said the need to nurture talent pushed him to form a men's team.

"We fielded the women's team last season and although we finished ninth in the 12-team league, it was something considering we joined the season after three months," Kamau said.

"We have good players who are from various secondary schools across the country and they are ready for the assignment. We don't want to add up the numbers w e have the eyes on the title. But at the end of it all, I want the university to be a household name in the discipline. That will give me satisfaction," added Kamau.

High Hunters, which is Highway Secondary School's nickname, believe they can compete with the top guns in the league.

"We founded the team five years ago and the school principal Irungu Nduati has been supportive.The best reward to give him is to win the league title and perform well in the next year's school games," Hunter coach Gilbert Abenga said.

"We want to expose our players and if they can be signed by these top clubs in the league after school, the better for us," said Abenga, a trained handball referee.

Hunters have a date with Waterbucks, who are former players and students at Strathmore University.

The men's league, which has attracted 23 teams up from last season's 18, will only be played over one leg, while the women's league that has 12 teams will see teams face-off home and away.

National Cereals and Produce Board and Nairobi Water are the men and women's reigning champions.

Fixtures (All matches at Nyayo)

Saturday

Wakanda v NYS 11:30am

Black Mamba v Inspired 12:30pm

Waterbucks v Hunters 2pm