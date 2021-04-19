Former Paralympian wants more equality in sports

Kenyan-born British Paralympian and rights activist Anne Wafula Strike and James Kennedy (left), founder of Rugby United New York, a human rights group, on November 14, 2019 at Dusit 2 Hotel, Nairobi.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland named Wafula -Strike to that role in December 2020 and the Paralympian has taken to her job with gusto championing accessibility and inclusivity for all.
  • "Everyone has the right to access the opportunities that sport, and physical activity offers. Participation in sport and physical activity is important in promoting inclusion right across society. Individuals and groups that are excluded or marginalised in sport have limited voice and power to affect the attitudes, norms, policies, and practices that created social exclusion in sport in the first place," she said.

The Commonwealth Champion for Equality in Sport, Kenyan born former British Paralympian Anne Wafula- Strike, is rooting for more inclusion and better opportunities to have as many people as possible to participate in games of their choice.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.