Forgotten African tribe seeks sporting glory for India

This picture taken on January 6, 2021 shows coach Hasan Majgul (top right) training youths of the Siddi community during an athletes program at Jambur village, in Junagadh district of Gujarat. India is now home to around 250,000 Siddis, according to researchers, with most living in Gujarat and Karnataka - two coastal states both facing the eastern tip of Africa from across the Arabian Sea.

Photo credit: Sam Panthaky | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 16-year-old is part of a group of teens practising martial arts in an overgrown and sun-baked field near the remote hamlet where his family ekes out a precarious living on manual labour.
  • Growing up around open drains and swarms of flies in Jambur village, he and other members of the local Siddi community were abused for their distinctive dark features and curly hair.
  • India is now home to around 250,000 Siddis, according to researchers, with most living in Gujarat and Karnataka - two coastal states both facing the eastern tip of Africa from across the Arabian Sea.

Jambur, India

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.