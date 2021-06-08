Foreign reporters to be tracked by GPS at Tokyo Olympics

The emblems of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are displayed during an event to unveil the medals, podium and music to be used for the medal ceremonies at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on June 3, 2021. Australia's three Olympic women marathoners boast a combined age of 118.

Photo credit: Issei Kato | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Japan has seen a smaller Covid-19 outbreak than many countries, but until recently its vaccine roll-out has been relatively slow, with around 3.5 percent of the population fully vaccinated so far.
  • National polls have tended to show that most respondents oppose holding the Olympics this summer, backing either a further postponement or cancellation.

Tokyo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.