Flying start for Olbolosat in Central region school games

Olbolosat Secondary School from Nyandarua County Saturday made a bright start to Central Region Secondary Schools Term Two games, winning their opening matches in both boys’ and girls’ football at Thika High School.

In their Pool 'A', Olbolosat boys scored an early goal against Njiiri High School from Murang’a county that they defended jealously to the final whistle.

The breakthrough came in the third minute after dependable striker Francis Wainaina scored through a long-range strike from the left.

“An early goal is good but we had to up our tact to either maintain or add more. Our opponents were tough,” said Wainaina.

Olbolosat coach Alex Kimaiyo, the stakes were high since they are the region’s defending champions.

“After the government eased the Covid-19 protocols, we swung into action and started our training sessions. We have been playing in tournaments sponsored by politicians and that is how we have maintained our shape,” said Kimaiyo.

In another Pool 'A' encounter, Kagonye Secondary School from Nyeri County beat Njiiri 1-0. Alex Mwangi scored the solitary goal in the 35th minute.

Kagonye and Olbolosat have therefore qualified for the semi-finals.

In Pool 'B' that only had two teams, Escarpment from Kiambu County qualified for the semi-finals after beating Kiaga from Kirinyaga County 1-0 courtesy of Anthony Otieno's 75th minute goal.

Olbolosat will meet Kiaga in the semis while Escarpment face Kagonye.

In the girls’ category, Olbolosat beat CCM Gatanga Secondary School from Murang’a County 3-0 in their opening match.

Rahab Njoki opened the scoring in the 20th minute after being played through by Ann Gathoni. Gathoni then turned scorer completing her brace in the 55th and 70th minutes to secure a spot in the semis.

“We coordinated well during the game. I am glad that the team played according to the coach's instructions,” said Njoki.

In girls’ Pool 'B', Kinale Secondary School stamped their authority after they punished Kerugoya Girls Secondary 9-0.

Kinale’s Emily Andayi entertained the spectators with her easy distribution of the ball yielding the sterling performance.