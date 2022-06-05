First Lady Margaret Kenyatta to open All-Africa University Games at KU

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will Monday preside over the opening ceremony of the 10th edition of the All-Africa University Games at the Kenyatta University (KU) in Nairobi.

The Games, which expected to draw 2000 athletes from universities across Africa, will run until Friday.

Nation Media Group has pumped Sh1.5 million towards the event, which was initially scheduled for 2020, but ended up being deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teams will compete in athletics, football, badminton, basketball, table tennis, tennis, volleyball and handball. Other disciplines include chess, swimming, taekwondo, karate, wood ball, roll ball and sitting volleyball.

While badminton will be at KU Ruiru campus, swimming, basketball and volleyball competitions will take place at Kasarani Stadium.

Football is expected to be explosive since teams will be battling it out for the two tickets to the 2023 University World Cup Games in Jinjiang, China.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Kisii University men's football team coach Elijah Onsika expressed confidence of his side excelling in the competition.

“We played well in the Kusa Games in Western region. We want to continue with that spirit until the end. The boys are well prepared and in good mood, so we are confident of lifting this cup,” said Onsika.

In the opening match of the competition, Kenyatta University will lock horns with Gamal Abdel Nasser University of Conakry from Guinea in men’s football at 8am.

It will be followed by the Group B clash between Kisii University and University of Zambia.

In women’s basketball, Kenyatta University will clash with United States International University of Africa.