Fireworks expected as schools arrive for Coast Region games

Defending Coast Region Secondary Schools boys' football champions, Serani Secondary of Mombasa, begin their title defence on Thursday against Taita Taveta’s Kenyatta High at Mwangea Lower ground.

Serani coach Swaleh Abdalla Sunda said they know they are in a tough group but they have prepared well.

"Our biggest desire is to make sure we go through to the East African School Games to be held in Rwanda next month. We believe we will retain our trophy and sail to the nationals," said Sunda.

Shimba Hills, who are also in Group A, play their first match against Mokowe Secondary from Lamu at the Voi Boys grounds.

Shimba Hills have two experienced coaches, Daniel Lenjo and Alex Shikanga, who have also coached Seraniin the past and have some of their players playing for Bandari Youth.

Shikanga said they are ready for any opponent and their intention is to win football title.

"I believe the games will be tough but we’ve come to make an impact and make sure we go to the national games because our biggest aim is to qualify for the East African games," said Lenjo.

In Group B, Dr Aggrey of Taita Taveta battle Vitengeni of Kilifi at Mwangea Upper ground while Chanani of Tana River take on Hadija Secondary of Mombasa at Police ground.

The battle for the girls' football title is wide open in the absence of defending champions St John’s Girls Kaloleni.

Kombani of Kwale, Mkongani of Kilifi, Mombasa’s Bomu and the home girls, Mwasere Girls of Taita Taveta, are all gunning for the crown.

In Pool A, Bomu face Kombani at Voi Boys ground and Mwasere and Vyambani of Kilifi to clash at Mwangea Lower ground, both matches to kick-off at 11am.

Meanwhile, the schools which will take part in the games started arriving in Voi Wednesday morning.

According to Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Coast Region secretary, David Mombo, they expect all teams to check later in the day.

"We believe that all the schools involved made good travel arrangements for the students to be in Voi early to prepare for their first matches which will start on Thursday morning," said Mombo.



Opening matches

Netball: 9am: Buyani v Kayatiwi, Kasigau Girls v Kizurini

Volleyball Boys 9am: Dr Aggrey v Bakanja; Vitengeni v Milalulu

Volleyball Girls 9 am: Vyumbani v Bura Girls; Kiranja v Minhaji

Football Boys 9am: Mokowe v Shimba Hills; Kenyatta High v Serani

Football Girls 11am: Bomu v Kombani; Mwasere Girls v Vyambani

Basketball Boys 3x3 9am: Mpeketoni v Dr Aggrey; Kayatiwiu v Changande