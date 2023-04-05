Fireworks expected in Eastern Region school games

Over 2700 students and officials are in Meru to compete in this year’s Term One Eastern region Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Games that kick off on Thursday.

The three-day event will see familiar foes from eight counties renew rivalry in hockey, basketball, rugby 15s, handball, swimming and athletics at Meru School.

Eastern Region Secondary Schools Sports Association secretary Elijah Kiarie said they expected stiff competition in rugby where powerhouse Kangaru School of Embu has been drawn against arch-rivals Miathene of Meru.

The reigning regional rugby 15s champions, who emerged third in the 2018 East Africa tournament, will also face Katheka Secondary (Kitui) and Makueni Boys in Pool B.

However, Kangaru’s dominance was put to test after they were beaten by newbies All Saints Embu High School during the Embu County finals.

All Saints, who are coached by former Kangaru trainer Ben Mwenda, had in 2022 dethroned their new rivals as the regional rugby 7s champions.

All Saints face Kitondo School (Makueni), Kanyakine (Meru) and St Thomas of Kitui in their Pool A fixtures.

Hosts Meru School together with Kibirichia will play against Katwanya secondary (Machakos) and Chogoria Boys in Pool C.

Group D has Dakabaricha (Marsabit), Isiolo Boys (Isiolo), St Augustine (Machakos) and Kajiunduthi from Tharaka Nithi County.

In boys’ hockey, regional defending champions Katangi from Machakos will play against Mutito Secondary School from Kitui and Kanyakine of Meru.

Hosts Meru School, who were first runners up, are in Pool C and face Muvuti (Machakos) and Mutonguni from Kitui.

In girls’ hockey, regional champions Moi Girls Marsabit will be up against Mulango (Kitui), Kiunduani (Machakos) and Barazani from Makueni.

In boys’ basketball, Lukenya from Machakos, who reached the quarters at the nationals last year, are in Pool B and are up against Garbatulla High school (Isiolo) and Chogoria Boys from Tharaka Nithi.

Last year’s regional finalists Mbooni are in Pool C together with Kangaru School, Meru School and Ikutha Boys, while Miruriri are in Pool D together with St Thomas, Makueni and Donbosco Technical.

Chuka Boys are in Pool A together with Dakabaricha and last year’s 3*3 basketball regional champions Machakos.

Regional champions Chogoria are in Pool C together with Isiolo Girls, Masyungwa (Kitui) and St Mary’s Igoji from Meru in the girls basketball contest.

Former regional champions Kirigara face Maliku (Kitui) and Chiakariga from Tharaka Nithi in their Pool D matches, as they hope to reclaim their lost glory.

Pool A has Barazania, Manyatta mixed (Marsabit), Tala Girls (Machakos) and Complex representing Embu.

Siakago Girls of Embu face Muthetheni Mixed Secondary School(Machakos), Clay International (Makueni) and Moi Girls in Pool B.

Fireworks are expected in handball after last year’s finalists in both categories were slotted in the same pools.

In boys’ handball, defending champions Mbooni of Makueni face Machakos School whom they thrashed 31-10 during last year’s regional finals played at Kangaru School.

In the girls’ affair, regional winners Simisi from Kitui will renew their rivalry with Dr Charles Muli of Machakos whom they defeated 25-20 in last year’s final.