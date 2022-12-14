Fired-up Kenyan esports team jets out for global games

Kenya's esports national team of seven gamers flew out to Istanbul Wednesdaymorning for the Global Esports Games 2022.

The team was flagged off by Sports Cabinet Secretary on Tuesday at Kasarani.

CS @AbabuNamwamba has this evening flagged off @eSsportsKenya National Team set to represent the Country from December 15-17, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey at the global eSports games. Kenya is sending 7 gamers to compete in three categories: Dota2, eFootball and Street Fighter. pic.twitter.com/tYt7I4pFrA — Ministry Of Youth Affairs, Sports & The Arts (@moscakenya) December 13, 2022

This is the first time that Kenya shall be taking part in the global esports games and the gamers are hopeful of doing the country proud in the competition that shall run from December 15-17.

“We want to put our best foot forward and give our all. This is the highest level of competition and we are glad to competing with the best of the best” said Shirley Adema the team captain.

The global esports games is an annual event which attracts teams from all over the world. This year’s event will see 300 gamers from 58 nations battle it out for glory.

“We want to give a good account ourselves. This being our debut means that this set of gamers are pioneers. We therefore got no option but to do well. We are setting qualification for the knockout stages as our bare minimum,” said team manager Ronny Lusigi.

The team shall be taking part in two games, dota2 and eFootball. The Street Fighter player Marion Muthoni did not travel due to personal reasons.

The global esports games will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube on the Global Esports Games 2022.

The members of the team are:

Shirley Adema (Dota2) - captain

Barbara Maush (Dota2)

Yvonne Nkatha (Dota2)

Magdalene Mumbi (Dota2)

Elinah Kemunto (DOta2)

Maria Kiuru (Dota2)

Evander Maina (eFootball)

Allan “Serge” Gitau (Coach)

Ronny Lusigi (Team Manager)