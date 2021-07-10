Finally, Team Kenya lands in Kurume for pre-Games camp

In Kurume City, Japan

Kurume City, located in the southern part of Japan’s northern prefecture (province) of Fukuoka, is rich in food culture and ancient tradition.

With a population of just 300,000 people, Kurume City is also famous for its sake (alcoholic drink made out of fermented rice).

Each year in February or March, a huge ceremony unfolds to celebrate the latest brewing of sake, with tourists flocking from all over the world for tours of open breweries, the tipple often leaving them a little bit worse for wear.

But it was a sober crowd that on Saturday welcomed Kenya’s first delegation to Kurume City to launch Team Kenya’s official pre-Olympic Games training camp here.

After a three-day journey from Nairobi, the team - comprising half of national women’s volleyball team (Malkia Strikers) players, coach Paul Bitok along with Team Kenya’s deputy head of delegation Shoaib Vayani and team medic Carol Akoth, touched down at the Fukuoka Airport shortly before 6pm local time.

An hour’s bus trip then brought them to the New Plaza Hotel in downtown Kurume City, which will be the team’s residence for the next fortnight before they travel to the Games Village in Tokyo on July 19.

At the Fukuoka Airport, a group of fans unfurled a huge banner with a screaming message: “Jambo Kenya! Karibu Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture.”

Team Kenya supporters welcome the first group of the Kenyan squad at the Fukuoka Airport in Japan on July 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

More fans awaited the team at their New Plaza Hotel in downtown Kurume City where a city official read a welcome speech by Mayor Tutomu Okubo.

“This is a message on behalf of Mayor Okubo – On behalf of the citizens of Kurume City, welcome to stay for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. We hope you will get medals,” the official said in Japanese, with a fellow local official on hand to translate.

“On behalf of Team Kenya, I say thank you very much to the people of Kurume and Japan in general,” Vayani responded on behalf of the Kenyan delegation.

“The reception has been wonderful, all the way from Tokyo until here… thank you for all your volunteers who have welcomed us. It’s been an honour,” he added.

Representing the players, middle blocker Edith Wisah, said Team Kenya would return the favour after the warm welcome.

“Thank you for welcoming us. It’s a positive gesture and we won’t let you down. We will get the medals,” she said.

Wisa is among six Malkia Strikers players in the first delegation into Japan, the others being Jane Wacu, Emmaculate Chemutai, Leonida Kasaya, Lorine Chebet and Gladys Ekaru.

Malkia Strikers players take selfies with fans who had camped outside their team hotel in Kurume City to welcome them for their pre-Olympics training camp on July 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

Also in the advance party alongside coach Bitok is team physiotherapist Sarah Karogo.

The other six players – Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, Agripina Kundu, Joy Luseneka, Sharon Chepchumba and Pamela Masaisai – arrived in Tokyo Saturday night alongside men’s sevens rugby team players.

They received the all clear after the mandatory Covid-19 tests upon arrival at Tokyo’s Narita Airport and will link up with the advance party in Kurume City on Sunday.

The government’s decision to pick Kurume City as Team Kenya’s pre-Olympics and pre-Paralympics training camp was borne out of the need to save taxpayers’ money, learning from previous experiences where such camps were used as cash cows by unscrupulous officials.

It was also to help market Kenya while offering Team Kenya athletes adequate time to acclimatise and train in first class conditions before they dive into the Olympic Village.

Two delegations from the Sports ministry were involved in scouting for a proper training base in Japan for these Games, the first one led by former director of administration in the ministry Haron Komen, accompanied by marathon and track legends Douglas Wakiihuri and Billy Konchellah, respectively.

They developed the city selection criteria after visiting various cities including Tokyo, Kobe and Kurume, eventually settling for Kurume.

A second delegation, featuring former Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia, Wakiihuri, Komen and National Olympic Committee of Kenya President and marathon legend Paul Tergat, then visited Kurume after which the agreement between Kenya and Kurume City was signed.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kurume camp was thrust into the back burner with Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed leading a diplomatic truce to rescue the arrangement, leading to the first arrivals in Kurume on Saturday.

The Team Kenya contingent is booked in the downtown New Plaza Hotel and has access to nearby training facilities with movement restricted due to rising concerns over a growing Covid-19 infection rate in Japan.

From tomorrow until August 22, the capital city of Tokyo enters a state of emergency in a bid to stem the coronavirus tide with, inter alia, sale of alcohol in some places outlawed.

The Government of Japan has also ruled that spectators will not be allowed at Tokyo Games venues with fans urged to follow the action from their living rooms.

In Saturday’s Covid-19 figures, Tokyo confirmed 950 infections, a spike by 230 from same time last week, with 63 people listed as critically ill and five deaths reported.