Fide to set up chess centre of excellence at Kasarani

The government plans to partner with various international chess bodies in putting up a centre of excellence in the country, Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed has said.

Amina also promised to hold talks with local prison bosses, so that plans by Chess Kenya to introduce the sport at correctional facilities across the country materialise.

She spoke Thursday at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi during a meeting with the International Chess Federation (Fide) president Arkady Dvorkovic.

Dvorkovic and his entourage of four Fide officials have been in the country since Tuesday night. They include: Konstantin Kiselev (Assistant to the Fide President), Dana Reizniece-Ozila (Fide Managing Director) and Geir Nesheim (Fide Social Commission).

The quartet was accompanied by Glenn Jusnes - the Senior External Relations Officer at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Amina said that the centre of excellence will be put up at Kasarani, and that through it, they hope to improve the skills of Kenya’s chess players and have more young people take up the sport.

“..We have had a discussion on a centre of excellence for chess and I am hoping that we can very quickly come up with a Memorandum of Understanding between ourselves and the federation (Chess Kenya), the international body (Fide) and Africa body (African Chess Confederation) to see how we can move that,” said Amina.

“The expectation is that we provide the resources and then create a special vehicle to get resources coming from elsewhere as well, to make sure it is an international standard facility. Having most young Kenyans play chess is one of the best things that could happen because it is a wonderful sporting activity.”

Dvorkovic, who is making his second ever visit to Kenya said "with the support of the government, we can create special spaces and centres of excellence where young players can improve their skills, thus being able to compete competitively internationally."

On Wednesday, Dvorkovic and his entourage visited Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana to inspect the progress of chess at the camp. The project has been going on for one year now under the supervision of UNHCR and Fide Social Commission.

Before meeting Amina, Dvorkovic and his team met Prison’s boss Brigadier (retired) John Kibaso at Magereza House in Nairobi where alongside Chess Kenya president Bernard Wanjala they shared with him their idea to introduce the game at correctional facilities in the country.

Responding to Wanjala's request that she intervene on Chess Kenya's plans to introduce chess in prisons, Amina said: “We will get it done because as a ministry, we want to continue providing support to prisons. We want to support them (prisoners) to focus on something other than being in prison.”

Dvorkovic on his part said:" Taking chess to prison is a social thing. It is not just about just sports. You need to start with bringing the coach, chess sets and getting inmates who love it.”

Amina also assured Chess Kenya of the government's continued support, saying she was impressed by the performance of Madelta Glenda and Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Joyce Nyaruai in the 2021 World Amateurs Chess Championships held in Greece.

Glenda and Nyaruai won gold and silver respectively in the championships.