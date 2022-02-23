Fide president Arkady Dvorkovic in Kenya

Arkady Dvorkovic

Fide president Arkady Dvorkovic (second left) poses for a photo with Uganda Chess officials during the closing ceremony of the fourth Uganda Open at the Mackinnon Suites Hotel in Kampala on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Before jetting into the country, Dvorkovic and his entourage visited Uganda for the second continental meeting of the Fide Planning and Development.

The International Chess Federation (Fide) president Arkady Dvorkovic is in the country on a two-day visit.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.