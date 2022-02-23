Fide president Arkady Dvorkovic in Kenya

The International Chess Federation (Fide) president Arkady Dvorkovic is in the country on a two-day visit.

Dvorkovic is accompanied by his assistant Konstantin Kiselev, Danan Reizniece-Ozila (Fide Managing Director) and Geir Nesheim (Fide Social Commission).

Also in the entourage that arrived in the country on Tuesday night is Glenn Jusnes, the Senior External Relations Officer at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Their first assignment on Wednesday is visiting Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana to inspect the progress of the game of wits at the camp.

The project has been going on for a year now under the supervision of UNCHR and Fide Social Commission.

Thursday will equally be a packed day for Dvorkovic and his entourage, as they are scheduled to meet prison officials at Kamiti Maximum Prison and Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

They will end the day by visiting Mukuru Kwa Njenga to see the impact of chess to children living in harsh conditions in slums.

“We hope this visit will unlock more opportunities for chess in Kenya and build more confidence in the many stakeholders we are pursuing,” said Chess Kenya president Bernard Wanjala.