Federations to pick electoral board for Noc-k polls

National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat (right) chats with Tennis Kenya Executive Officer Nancy Nduku  (centre) and Kenya Volleyball Federation Technical Director David Lung’aho in Nairobi on March 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • However, the elections of this Olympiad were delayed following the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to 2021, which led to the NOC-K General Assembly delaying the elections until after the Games.
  • “With the Tokyo Games out of the way, the Executive has now initiated the process to enable the next office to start preparing for the new quadrennial,” said Mutuku.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-k) affiliates will Friday hold a consultative meeting to pick the organisation that will conduct elections in October this year.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.