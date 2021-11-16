Favourites shine at county games in Embu

Embu County men's football team Tuesday beat Nyandarua 1-0 to record their first win of the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games at Embu Stadium.

The entertaining match, which attracted a huge crowd, had been delayed for hours due to morning showers and a sit-in by the referees demanding better pay.

The lone goal was scored by Mark Arnold as he weaved through the Nyandarua defence to slot home.

The teams settled for a 1-1 draw during a 30-minute curtain raiser on Monday.

Defending champions Kakamega easily saw off Kilifi 2-0 to launch their title bid at Nembure Stadium.

The goals were scored in each half by team captain Sam Anyova and Samuel Amunze.

Nairobi ran riot against Mombasa thrashing them 5-2 in a thrilling match at the high altitude grounds at St Mark Teacher Training College, Kigari.

Striker Nick Musambai helped Kiambu storm the tournament’s knockout stage after he scored the only goal against a tough Kisumu team in the 10th minute.

Kericho collected three free points against Uasin Gishu after being awarded a walkover when the Rift Valley team failed to show up, despite having indicated they would participate.

The match between Narok and Nyandarua was postponed due to poor lighting and will now be played Wednesday morning.

Embu coach Moses Mwai said they are determined to progress to knockout stages when they face Narok, who had beaten them 4-0 two years ago.