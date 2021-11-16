Favourites shine at county games in Embu

Timothy Wekesa

Embu county football team's Timothy Wekesa (right) dribbles past Nyandarua players in their group match during the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games at Embu Stadium on November 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • Embu coach Moses Mwai said they are determined to progress to knockout stages when they face Narok, who had beaten them 4-0 two years ago.
  • “As the host team, we are eager to play and my boys are raring to go. We urge our fans to show up in large numbers and rally behind us. Our target is to lift the trophy since we are playing at home,” he appealed.

Embu County men's football team Tuesday beat Nyandarua 1-0 to record their first win of the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games at Embu Stadium.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.