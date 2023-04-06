Favourites Onjiko, Kakrao storm semis in Nyanza school games

Favourites Thursday lived up to their tags to storm the semi-finals of the Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Term One Games at Kisii High School in Kisii County.

Boys’ basketball defending champions Onjiko High School and girls’ handball defending champions Kakrao Secondary School progressed to the semi-finals after they won most of their group stage matches.

In boys’ basketball, sizzling Onjiko (Kisumu) dominated the second day of the games despite being pooled together with their rivals Agoro Sare High School, Migori Boys High School and Nyanchwa Boys High School in Pool 'A'.

Onjiko beat Agoro Sare 84-27 in the first clash before they proceeded to humble Nyanchwa 59-37.

The other team to qualify to semi-finals from Pool 'A' will be determined after the end of preliminary matches Friday morning.

In other Pool 'A' matches played on Thursday, Nyanchwa registered a 52-36 win over Migori while Agoro Sare trounced Migori 52-36.

In Group 'B' consisting Kisii High School, Nyamira County’s St Kizito Nyansiongo Boys High School, Usenge High School (Siaya) and Maseno School (Kisumu), the two teams that will progress to semi-finals will be determined on Friday.

Girls’ handball regional defending champions Kakrao Secondary School (Migori) also progressed to semi-finals after they registered two consecutive wins.

In the opening fixture, Kakrao edged out Nyamira Girls High School (Siaya) 31-24 before they hammered Omobera Secondary School (Kisii) 49-22 in Pool 'A' matches.

“Unless our opponents play hard, it will be difficult to snatch the cup from us. I am not saying that it will be easy but we are going to give them a run for their money,” said Kakrao head coach Denzel Mikisi.

Other teams will wait until all group matches are played Friday morning to know their fate.

Other girls’ handball results saw Nyamira Girls High School (Siaya) lose 33-14 to St Joseph Miranga Secondary School from Homa Bay County.

In the boys’ category, St Francis Rangara Boys’ High School from Siaya beat Nyamira County’s St Paul’s Gekano Boys High School 39-23 while Nduru Boys High School managed a 27-23 win over Kanyagwanga Secondary School. Ndonyo Mixed Secondary School beat Menara Secondary School 32-18.

By Thursday evening, no team had qualified for semi-finals in hockey (both boys and girls) and rugby 15s.

Semi-final matches are set for Friday with the final and closing ceremony planned for Saturday.