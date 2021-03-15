Fans barred from Tokyo Olympics torch relay start

This file photo taken on March 20, 2020 shows Japanese three-time Olympic gold medallists Saori Yoshida (L) and Tadahiro Nomura (R) holding the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch, after transporting the flame from Greece, at the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi prefecture. - Organisers announced on March 15, 2021 that spectators will be banned from the start of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay, which begins on March 25. 

Photo credit: Philip Fong | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The announcement comes ahead of a decision on whether fans from overseas will be allowed to enter Japan for the coronavirus-delayed Games, which is expected to be taken before the torch relay begins on March 25.
  • Tokyo 2020 organisers have stressed that public safety will be "top priority" at the Games, and are set to take a decision on overall attendance limits in April.

Tokyo

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. CS Amina appoints Cricket Kenya normalisation Committee

  2. Absa Bank Kenya pumps in Sh30 million for golf tourneys

  3. Caf Champs League: Simba beat Merrikh to inch closer to quarters

  4. Ulinzi Stars first FKF-PL team to take Covid-19 jab

  5. Africa must win World Cup soon, says new CAF boss

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.