Envoy’s lessons for local chefs benefit Team Kenya

In Kurume City, Japan

Andrew Amonde is happy with the training conditions at Team Kenya’s pre-Olympics training camp in Kurume City and just can’t wait to get running.

The Kenya sevens rugby skipper is also Team Kenya’s overall captain at the Olympic Games that run from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo.

The rugby team yesterday had a feel of the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre Athletics Field which will be home to “Shujaa” for the next week or so before they move into the Games Village in Tokyo.

Amonde spoke as it was revealed that Kenya’s ambassador to Japan, Tabu Irina, organised special tutorials on the cooking of Kenyan cuisine, including ugali, for chefs from the New Plaza Hotel in Kurume City which is housing the Team Kenya delegation.

Ugali is a regular feature on the menu at the hotel, with Kenyan tea also featuring prominently.

Members of Kenya’s sevens rugby team have a feel of the facilities at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre Athletics Field when they reported for their first training session in Kurume City on July 12, 2021. Photo credit: Edward Alusa | TEAM KENYA

A protégé of career diplomat and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Irina and her staff in Tokyo took the New Plaza Hotel chefs through a crash course on preparation of Kenyan food besides a recce that yielded ideal conditions for Team Kenya athletes.

“We need to get ourselves running as soon as possible because we have travelled in batches and we expect everybody to be fine and fit tomorrow, get our systems moving and be able to start our training immediately without wasting time because we have two weeks to prepare for the Olympics,” Amonde said.

The skipper was full of praise for the training conditions.

Team Kenya Deputy Chef de Mission Shoaib Vayani (right) talks to Kenya’s ambassador to Japan Tabu Irina and embassy staff during a Zoom call with Malkia Strikers on July 12, 2021. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

“These people (Team Kenya hosts) have been well-organised, there’s good food at the hotel, the kind of food and reception we got from the hotel is high quality and their food is very good for us, because we know what we need to be able to run well… the people who came down here for the groundwork did a marvellous job and the stuff here is very good,” he said.

Kenya’s ambassador to Japan Tabu Irina (centre in blue mask) and embassy staff during a Zoom call with Malkia Strikers on July 12, 2021. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

Unbeknown to Amonde and co., Ambassador Irina and her staff went out of the way to throw in the tutorials for the chefs among other arrangements to set the ground.

“The chefs didn’t know how to make the real ugali, having tried to learn from YouTube,” the ambassador explained.

Virtual meeting

“But we did a few demonstrations at the chancery towards the end of June and they learnt how to make proper ugali, Kenyan tea and other dishes like spinach the Kenyan way.”

Earlier yesterday, the ambassador had a virtual meeting with members of the national women’s volleyball team, “Malkia Strikers”, who also welcomed the arrival of their Brazilian coaching pool assigned to them by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

The ambassador was super excited at seeing the African champions, threw away the diplomatic formalities and couldn’t stop herself dancing along with the Malkia Strikers.

Malkia Strikers player Emmaculate Chemutai spikes the ball during training in Kurume City on July 12, 2021. Photo credit: Edward Alusa | TEAM KENYA

“I’m super excited! I can’t believe I’m seeing you Malkia Strikers! We are here for you despite the unfortunate fact that we cannot be together physically due to the Covid-19 restrictions at play here,” the ambassador said after Team Kenya’s deputy head of delegation Shoaib Vayani and team coach Paul Bitok introduced the players.

The Malkia Strikers held two training sessions as their workouts in Kurume intensified.