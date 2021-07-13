Envoy’s lessons for local chefs benefit Team Kenya

Andrew Amonde

Kenya sevens rugby team captain Andrew Amonde (right) and Vincent Onyala study the playing surface at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre Athletics Field when they reported for their first training session in Kurume City on July 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | TEAM KENYA

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Unbeknown to Amonde and co., Ambassador Irina and her staff went out of the way to throw in the tutorials for the chefs among other arrangements to set the ground.
  • “The chefs didn’t know how to make the real ugali, having tried to learn from YouTube,” the ambassador explained.

In Kurume City, Japan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.