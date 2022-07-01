Embu braces for national school games finals

Embu County will Sunday be the centre of attraction when students from various schools from across the country converge in the region for National Term One Games.

Winners from various regions are expected to bring their 'A' game as they battle it out for national titles in track and field events.

Due to the short academic calendar, the Ministry of Education had directed that the championship involves only athletics at all levels. Normally, Term One Games involve basketball, netball, hockey, rugby 15s and athletics.

“Participants will arrive on Sunday at Kigari Teachers Training College (KTTC) for the games. Teams will train on Monday before they take part in the competitions on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Secretary General David Ngugi.

However, events for special needs learners are planned at Machakos Teachers Training College (MTTC).

“We are doing everything possible to ensure we host the best sporting activities. I thank the government for allowing the resumption of the championship,” he added.

Covid-19 containment measures will be followed during the event and at least one health worker from the Ministry of Health will be at the championship to advise on safety and health standards.

The championship kicked off on Tuesday at the county level before winners proceeded to regionals that were held on Friday.

At the grassroot level, sports enthusiasts flocked school fields to witness resumption of sporting activities after two years of suspension due to Covid-19 protocols.

In Kisii County, the event was held at Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho. Keberesi Secondary School from Kenyenya Sub County which often qualifies students for national competitions dominated the event.

“More than 17 students from my school qualified to the regional level and we are waiting for the final list of winners from the officials,” said Keberesi head coach Dennis Odongo.

Nine athletes from the school are taking part in the World Under-20 Athletics Championships trials that are being held at Nyayo National Stadium.

In Nyanza, the event was held in Maseno School in Kisumu County. Nyanza region KSSSA Secretary Geoffrey Nyantika said they had assembled a good team that is ready to compete well at the national level.

Meanwhile, a section of teachers protested what they termed a crush programme for co-curricular activities saying 10 days are not enough for the activities that usually last for weeks.