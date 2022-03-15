Embrace new technology, IHF instructor tells local coaches

International Handball Federation (IHF) instructor Zoltan Marczinka has challenged coaches to embrace new technology if the sport is to grow in the country.

The Hungarian Marczinka is in the country to conduct IHF Level C coaching course.

Speaking Tuesday at the Strathmore University Sports complex in Nairobi during the launch of the Handball Federation-Development of national sports system project, Marczinka said most coaches were stuck with old coaching methods thus the sport has stagnated.

“It’s my second time to be here and I’m more than happy and privileged. Generally, I’m here to conduct a coaching course level C and the turn up is impressive. The participants have shown the urge and determination to know more and that’s a good sign.The sport is growing and it’s only fair that it gets the much needed knowledge that will trickle down to the grassroots,” said the IHF instructor.

“I hope that when the course comes to an end this Saturday, they will be better than I found them,” he added:

Marczinka was in the country last in 2013. The week-long event has attracted 30 participants drawn from four countries.

The countries are Rwanda, Uganda, Ethiopia and Kenya. Rwanda have Francois Ngarambe, Antoine Ntabanganyimana and Pascal Tuyisenge, who is also the Rwanda Handball Federation Secretary General.

Uganda has Aziz Yakub and Sisay Senshaw is representing Ethiopia.

Siblings Martin and Gerald Abunde, who are attached to Black Mamba and Rangers clubs men’s clubs respectively, are among the Kenyan participants.

Others are National Cereals and Produce Board team manager Paul Pudo, Nairobi Water coaches Jack Ochieng and Theodosia Sangoro

Purity Nyawira and Nancy Owaga are some of the players who are also in attendance. Owaga who plays for Nanyuki team said the course was timely.

“ It has come on time.The National league is few weeks away and I believe the knowledge that we will acquire here will be helpful,” said Owaga.

Tuyisenge acknowledged that it’s through such workshops that the sport can grow and be competitive in the region.

The project is supported by National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) through Olympic Solidarity.

NOCK Secretary General Francis Mutuku welcomed the presence of the Hungarian instructor saying the country stands to benefit from his credentials.

“We have looked at his work and it’s good. We are engaging him on another level where we hope to have exchange programs between the two countries in future,” said Mutuku.