Embrace new technology, IHF instructor tells local coaches

Zoltan Marczinka

International Handball Federation (IHF) instructor Zoltan Marczinka (centre) demonstrates during the Level C coaching course on March 15, 2022 at the Strathmore University Sports Centre in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • NOCK Secretary General Francis Mutuku welcomed the presence of the Hungarian instructor saying the country stands to benefit from his credentials.
  • “We have looked at his work and it’s good. We are engaging him on another level where we hope to have exchange programs between the two countries in future,” said Mutuku.
  • Kenya Handball Federation Fixture Secretary and course director Charles Omondi said the course was generally to the give coaches a level playing ground and improve coaching in the country.

International Handball Federation (IHF) instructor Zoltan Marczinka has challenged coaches to embrace new technology if the sport is to grow in the country.

