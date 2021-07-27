Elite cyclists dominate inaugural Kaptagat Tree-Planting race

Some of the elite cyclists who participated in the inaugural Kaptagat Annual Tree-Planting Cycling Race to champion for forest conservation and a Just Road System that caters to vulnerable road users, including cyclists and pedestrians. The race was held at the Kaptagat Forest Block from Bombo to Chepkorio in Elgeyo-Marakwet on July 25, 2021.


  • The cycling race was organised and funded by several stakeholders, including WWF-Kenya, Kenya Forest Service, National Environment Trust Fund (NETFUND) and the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.
  • During the week-long tree-planting exercise, over 300,000 indigenous trees and bamboo seedlings were planted in Kaptagat Forest.

Over 100 cyclists participated in the inaugural 5th Annual Kaptagat Tree-Planting Cycling Race, crowning a week-long exercise for the restoration of Kaptagat Forest.

