Elite cyclists dominate inaugural Kaptagat Tree-Planting race

Over 100 cyclists participated in the inaugural 5th Annual Kaptagat Tree-Planting Cycling Race, crowning a week-long exercise for the restoration of Kaptagat Forest.

Held in Elgeyo-Marakwet County at the weekend, elite cyclists drawn from professional and amateur groups covered 74km not only for prizes but a cause, to advocate for forest conservation and adoption of a Just Road System in the country through adoption of special lanes for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Kaptagat forest block hosts some of the best high altitude athletics centres in the world and offers one of the best cycling experiences. Securing the forest is therefore crucial for our sportsmen and women. Cycling for forests is one of the great initiatives we are supporting to achieve the biodiversity and socio-economic benefits from the Kaptagat ecosystem,” said Jackson Kiplagat, WWF-Kenya’s acting head of Conservation.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony for the race winners at Chepkorio showgrounds, Environment and Forestry Principal Secretary, Chris Kiptoo committed to offer support for the Just Road System campaign.

“I like what I am seeing, advocacy for a Just Road System. As the government, we will offer our support,” said Kiptoo as he signed his petition for #MyLane2 campaign in Chepkorio showgrounds.

The Just Road System campaign calls for members of the public to urge their Members of Parliament to pass Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda’s Amendment Bill to the Kenya Roads Act, 2007, which if assented to, would ensure special lanes for cyclists and pedestrians are incorporated in all road designs.

Race Winners

Some of the groups that participated in the cycling race include Kenyan Riders, Safari Simbaz, Spin Kings Kenya, Mama Cycling, Critical Mass Nairobi, Road Spin Warriors, Dada Rides and 1000 Rides.

For the senior men category, the top three prizes were scooped by cyclists from Kenyan Riders with Suleiman Kangangi finishing first, with teammates dominating the other top five positions.

Kangangi completed the 74km race in 1:47:20 with his teammates Evan Wangai and Rashid Kosgei rounding off the two other top prize positions in 1:47:28 and 1:47:30 respectively.

In the senior women category, Nancy Akinyi, Dinnah Safari (Extra Milers Group) and Berber Kramer (Zuku Bike Shop) came home in 2:05:48, 2:10:55 and 2:16:35 respectively.

The top-three winners of the Senior Men and Senior Women categories took home Sh50,000, Sh30,000 and Sh20,000 respectively.

For the amateur category, Rachel Ndungu, Winnie Mashan and Monica Jelimo scooped the top three positions in the women’s category while Joseph Gichora, Andrew Cheruiyot Mitei and Benson Mwaniki (Speed Kings Cycling) took the honours in the men’s category. The winners received prize gifts of Sh10,000, Sh5,000 and Sh2,000 respectively.

In the Under 20 category, Juliette Chelimo and Nina Kimoche from Mama Cycling emerged first and second with the third-place finish going to Favour Abuko from the Road Spin Warriors while Lawrence Lorot (One More Child Cycling), Dan Kiptala (Kenyan Riders) and Gift Kamau (Speed Kings Cycling) topped in the Under 20 men’s side. The Under 20 top-three winners received Sh5,000, Sh3,000 and Sh2,000 respectively.

PS Pledge

Impressed by the race and the two causes -- cycling for forest conservation and a Just Road System -- the Environment PS Kiptoo, who presided over the prize awards ceremony, vowed to participate in next year’s race.

To complete the grueling 74km race, cyclists looped the Bombo to Chepkorio route twice and had to navigate several sharp bends, descents and up hills. However, the amateur groups cycled 42km.

The cycling race was organised and funded by several stakeholders, including WWF-Kenya, Kenya Forest Service, National Environment Trust Fund (NETFUND) and the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

During the week-long tree-planting exercise, over 300,000 indigenous trees and bamboo seedlings were planted in Kaptagat Forest.

“Our forests remain important ecosystems for biodiversity as well as ecosystem goods and services that include acting as critical carbon sinks and important catchment areas. Increasing our forest cover can help us address the challenges of climate change through the dual adaptation and mitigation functions they offer,” said Kiplagat.