‘Nation’ editor’s father to be laid to rest on Friday in Nyamira

Mzee Samuel Gesora Obanyi.

  • Among those who have condoled with the family are Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and ministry officials led by Chief of Staff Rose Wachuka
  • Nation Media Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama and Group Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu have led the Group in condoling with Makori and his family
  • Various federation officials, including federation presidents Waithaka Kioni (volleyball), Jackson Tuwei (athletics) and Nick Mwendwa (football) also sent their messages of sympathy

Mzee Samuel Gesora Obanyi, the father of Nation Media Group Editor (Sports) Elias Makori, will be laid to rest on June 4, at his home in Kebirigo, Nyamira County.

