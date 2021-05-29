‘Nation’ editor’s father to be laid to rest on Friday in Nyamira

Mzee Samuel Gesora Obanyi, the father of Nation Media Group Editor (Sports) Elias Makori, will be laid to rest on June 4, at his home in Kebirigo, Nyamira County.

Mzee Obanyi passed away last Sunday, on his 81st birthday, at his home after a short illness.

Among those who have condoled with the family are Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and ministry officials led by Chief of Staff Rose Wachuka.

Nation Media Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama and Group Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu have led the Group in condoling with Makori and his family.

Various federation officials, including federation presidents Waithaka Kioni (volleyball), Jackson Tuwei (athletics) and Nick Mwendwa (football) also sent their messages of sympathy.

World Athletics’ headquarters in Monaco also sent their message of condolences.

Other messages have been received from National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat and Team Kenya’s General Team Manager to the Tokyo Olympic Games Barnaba Korir.

Governors Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) also sent their messages along with National Lands Commission Chairman Gershom Otachi Omanwa along with chief executives Phineas Kimathi (WRC Safari Rally) and Mike Rabar (World Under-20 Championships), and Constance Gakonyo, Chief of Staff in the Office of the First Lady of Kenya.