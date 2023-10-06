Eldoret hosts East African championship

The second edition of Mr and Miss East Africa Natural Body Building Championships will go down Saturday night in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County and will feature competitors from the region.

Last year, some 190 bodybuilders from East Africa will converge at Rupaz Fun N Fitness Centre in Eldoret to entertain guests and compete.

This year, the organizers have registered more than 300 participants from the Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The total prize money is also has been increased to Sh2.65 million this year across all the 14 categories. Last year, the winners went home Sh300,000, richer with the first runners-up receiving Sh200,000. The second runner-up received Sh150,000.

Uganda’s Hussein Banja Suleiman, who will compete in the welter weight category, is upbeat ahead of the competition.

“This event will open East Africa to the rest of the world. It will show that we can also organize natural body building competitions to international standards. I look forward to a successful championship,” he said.

Suleiman, who finished seventh in his category last year, added: “I have worked on my muscle size which let me down last year, and I look forward to better performance this year,” he stated.

Mlondi Life, another participant from Uganda who will compete in Bikini category, is happy to compete for the first time.

Kenya’s Gabriel Mugundi will compete in the heavy weight category, while Maganda Omollo, also from Kenya, will compete in the heavy weight category.

The event’s organiser, Robert Wafula, said this year’s competition will feature the class physique, master class and special class for contestants living with disabilities.

Last year, more than 190 participants competed in the event and the number is expected to go up.

“We have brought on board Ugandan and Tanzanian bodybuilding federations to make the event big and to give as many athletes as possible a chance to compete,” the event’s marketing manager, Joseph Mugo said.