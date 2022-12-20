Eight refugees get scholarships for 2024 Paris Olympics

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) will give Kenyan based refugees with sports talent equal opportunities to thrive just like any other Kenyan sportsmen or women.

NOC-K president Paul Tergat said that there is enormous sports talent across refugee camps in the country that needs harnessing to full potential.

Tergat said that these refugees ought to be allowed to access some of the country’s best training facilities and technical expertise.

Tergat was speaking Tuesday when he unveiled the Olympic Solidarity scholarships to eight refugee athletes drawn from athletics and taekwondo.

The five men and three women athletes will benefit through the Refugee Athlete Support Program.

The support will include a fixed month grant of US$ 1,500 (Sh185,000) that will cover the costs of training and participation in high level and qualification competitions ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Those in athletics will train at camps that will be identified in the Rift Valley starting January, while those in other fields like taekwondo will train in Nairobi.

“We want this program to be integrated well based on the success stories from other countries. We want these special athletes to be given equal opportunities with the rest to pursue their talent,” said Tergat during the launch at Pride Inn Hotel, Nairobi.

Tergat, who was accompanied by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Senior External Relations Officer Glenn Jusnes, noted that refugee athletes carry hope and resilience within our community and Olympic movement.

Also present were NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku and NOC-K executive committee member Barnaba Korir, who is also Athletics Kenya director for youth and development.

The athletes were selected during the trials on December 5 this year after a nomination process that included sporting level, official refugee status verified by UNHCR and government of Kenya, and personal situation and background.

Tergat paid tribute to fellow legend and former world marathon record holder Tegla Loroupe through her Tegla Loroupe Foundation for managing the Refugee Athlete Support Programme in Kenya since inception by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2015.

The program had the first group of 10 athletes participate at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, while the 2020 Tokyo Olympics had 52 athletes drawn from 20 host countries in 11 sports.

Tegla Loroupe Foundation had 12 athletes in the program for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The team has Anjelina Nadai from South Sudan, who participated at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The other women in the program are Rose Ihisa (400m) and Jospehine Tein (800m) all from South Sudan.

Others are Kun Warr (400m), John Lokibe (800m) and Dominic Loklong from South Sudan and Emmanuel Ntagunga 5,000m) of the Democratic Republic of Congo.