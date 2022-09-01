Eastern region school games kick off in Embu

Over 1,800 students will participate in this year’s Eastern Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games to be staged at Kangaru School, Embu County Thursday.

The three-day tournament brings together teams from eight counties competing in football, basketball, volleyball, handball, hockey, rugby, netball and racket sports.

In rugby, new entrants All Saints from Embu are expected to cause upsets after twice upstaging 2019 Federation of East African Secondary Sports Association games bronze medallists Kangaru School.

The red-hot Saints, who are now under former Kangaru School coach Benson Mwenda, registered an emphatic 24-0 win against the former champions during the sub county games.

They repeated the feat during the county games last weekend.

However, like the proverbial phoenix that rose from the ashes, Kangaru got a lifeline to play at the regional competition after Isiolo County failed to produce a rugby team.

Mwenda said though he was optimistic his charges would perform well, they were not overconfident going into the contest.

Saints are in Pool ‘B’ alongside Kitondo (Makueni), Meru School (Meru) and Kitui School from Kitui.

“I have been training the boys since last year and they are composed. My aim is to top the pool so as to have easier semis. We are taking a match at a time. We are not underrating Kangaru since they always improve as they progress. They could be tougher now that they are at the regionals,” said Mwenda.

Pool ‘A’ has hosts Kangaru (Embu), Ikuu Boys (Tharaka Nithi), Dakabaricha (Marsabit) and Matungulu (Machakos).

In hockey, Meru School will hope to pick up from where they left in 2019 when they played at the Federation of East African Secondary Sports Association emerging third.